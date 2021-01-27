By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh has been postponed.
The parade committee and city leaders made the decision to postpone the March 13 parade due to the coronavirus pandemic and health concerns surrounding large gatherings, according to a release Wednesday.
“The St Patrick’s Day Parade committee is working with the City of Pittsburgh to identify a date in the latter half of 2021 when a parade can safely be celebrated,” the release said.
The Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the largest in the country with more than 26,000 participants and 300,000 people lining the parade route. The parade was canceled last year due to coronavirus concerns.