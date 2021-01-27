By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 376 new Coronavirus cases and eight additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, 197 are confirmed from 1,034 PCR tests. There are 179 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 98 years with a median age of 45.

The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 5-26.

There have been 4,112 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those, 829 patients have needed care in the ICU and 313 have been placed on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,278.

Of the eight newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 50s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and two were in their 90s. Five of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

One of the patients died back in December and the others were recorded this month.

There have been 68,087 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for January 27, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 376 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 197 are confirmed cases from 1,034 new PCR tests. There are 179 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/SeOwsvaxdf — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) January 27, 2021

Since March 14, there have been 68,087 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 4,112 hospitalizations and 1,278 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) January 27, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: