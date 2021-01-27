By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Western Pennsylvania man has been named one of three honorary captains for the Super Bowl LV coin toss.

All of the honorees were selected for helping their communities during the challenges of the past year.

James Martin is a veteran of the Marine Corps. from right here in the Pittsburgh area.

He’s a father of three who is streaming high school sports for free.

Martin also opened up his home to neighborhood kids facing domestic issues.

“Hats off to my wife knowing full well that that was going to cost our grocery bill astonishingly. My daughter switched out her bedroom to give the boys the bigger room. And our laundry machine has not stopped,” Martin said. “But if it’s not for the village, how else do we grow?”

The other two honorees include a nurse from Tampa, and an educator from Los Angeles.