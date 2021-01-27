PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurant workers have been struggling since the pandemic began last March. So many of them are relying on unemployment as they wait to go back to work. However, the system hasn’t been smooth. The local group Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid is doing what it can to help.

“Unemployment has been the number one issue on people’s minds. How to pay bills and rent,” said Co-founder of Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Aid Taylor Stessney.

Stessney is a former restaurant worker herself. She worked as a bartender at Eleven in the Strip District but was furloughed in March when the pandemic began. However, she was one of the lucky ones who found another job not long after.

Now she’s helping others who aren’t as fortunate by providing care packages to restaurant workers out of a job and talking to them about unemployment.

“Pretty much everyone on board is relying on unemployment. Most of my friends, I talk to them and ask how it’s going and they say ‘unemployment, figuring that out,’” said Stessney.

This is why she spread the word of Wednesday’s Pennsylvania House Labor and Industry Committee meeting with new Acting Secretary of Labor Jennifer Berrier.

“We are currently working to resolve the issues with the new PUA system as quickly as we can,” said Berrier.

Berrier said the department of L and I has more than doubled its unemployment compensation staff and it’s also relying on the federal government for more help.

“We are providing regular updates to you and the public regarding these programs and additional federal legislation that was proposed by Biden Administration as well,” said Berrier.

Berrier said she and her staff are working around the clock until every single Pennsylvanian is taken care of.