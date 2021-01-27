By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – An “armed and dangerous” man is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, in the shooting of a woman in Sharon.
Sharon Police say Trivaris Dorsey is facing a slew of felony charges for allegedly shooting the victim multiple times at a house on Stambaugh Avenue Wednesday morning.
According to court paperwork, the victim told police Dorsey had told her to “shut up” or he would shoot. When she replied, that’s when police say he fired several shots at her upper torso.
Dorsey then allegedly demanded the keys to her car at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition, police say.
The car Dorsey allegedly took is described as a green Chevrolet Traverse with the license plate LJG-6628. Dorsey is considered armed and dangerous, according to police, and anyone who sees him should not approach but rather call police at 724-983-3210