By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Transportation Security Administration saw an overall decrease in 2020 of guns confiscated at security checkpoints.

The decrease was also evident here at home at Pittsburgh International Airport.

In 2019, 35 guns were confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport and that number decreased to 21 in 2020.

There were a total of 57 guns confiscated at airports throughout Pennsylvania in 2020, with the highest number being 26 confiscated at Philadelphia International Airport.

Meanwhile, nationwide, TSA agents detected 3,257 total firearms across the United States in 2020, a decrease of 1,157 from 2019.

TSA reminds travelers that those who bring firearms to a checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from the TSA.

Traveling with a firearm is permitted, so long as guidelines are followed and the firearm is stored securely in a checked bag. That information can be found on the TSA website.