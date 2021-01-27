By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – United Way is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep.
Volunteers are needed to help with the free tax prep program that helps low to moderate-income households.
United Way says there’s something called the Earned Income Tax Credit for people who work but don’t earn high incomes. Yet an estimated 20% of eligible families don’t know about it, leaving an estimated $38 million unclaimed.
Last year, even with the pandemic, the program helped deliver over $12 million in refunds.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can apply online.