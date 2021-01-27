CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Tax Prep, United Way, Volunteering

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – United Way is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep.

Volunteers are needed to help with the free tax prep program that helps low to moderate-income households.

United Way says there’s something called the Earned Income Tax Credit for people who work but don’t earn high incomes. Yet an estimated 20% of eligible families don’t know about it, leaving an estimated $38 million unclaimed.

Last year, even with the pandemic, the program helped deliver over $12 million in refunds.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can apply online.