By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The search is on for a man wanted in two shootings in Washington County.

Police say one person was shot and killed outside the Family Dollar store in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the parking lot outside the store on 130 Highland Avenue.

The coroner identified the victim as 41-year-old Darnell Brown.

“It appears this was a targeted shooting,” said Detective Dan Rush with the Washington Police Department. “Whether it was a drive-by, I don’t know.”

“We don’t know what the connection is between the victim and the shooter,” he added.

The second shooting happened about 45 minutes later. One person was flown from the scene of the shooting in Donora on Heslep Avenue.

KDKA has learned police are looking for Zackory Sadler. He is wanted for both shootings. Police believe he may be driving a 2013 black BMW.

Right now, police in Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties are looking for Sadler, who police say has facial tattoos and was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with gold lettering.