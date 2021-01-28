By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING (KDKA) — Armstrong County has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the Belmont Complex.
It’s open today through Monday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. along Butler Road.
The site does drive-thru testing.
You don’t need an appointment, but you’re encouraged to bring a photo ID and insurance card if you have one.
Those wanting a test are asked to enter the Belmont Complex on Belmont S from Franklin Hill Road next to Bellone’s Glass, and exit the testing site on Belmont N onto Butler Road next to the Craft House GastroPub.
The nasal testing is free.
Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.
Officials say the results will be back within two to seven days. Those who are tested are being told to self-isolate until the results are in.
For more information, visit this link.