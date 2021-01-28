LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An upstart electric vehicle maker in Ohio says it expects to complete the prototypes of its new pickup truck in March.
Lordstown Motors Corp. also said Thursday that it remains on target to start full production of the Endurance trucks in the fall.
That work will take place at a former General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown.
Lordstown Motors acquired the plant from GM in 2019 after the automaker shut down production there.
The startup says it will hire hundreds of people to build to the first line of Endurance trucks. But its long-term plan is to add thousands of jobs.
