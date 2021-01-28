LOCKLAND, Ohio (AP) — Three juveniles were allegedly handling a stolen firearm in an Ohio home when it discharged, killing a 15-year-old girl and leaving two boys facing charges, authorities said.

Hamilton County’s sheriff and Lockland police said emergency responders arrived at the home at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to find the girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

After an investigation, authorities said, a 16-year-old youth was charged with reckless homicide, obstructing justice and evidence-tampering and a 14-year-old boy was charged with obstructing justice, evidence-tampering and theft of a firearm. Both juveniles were to be taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.

The Lockland local school district said in a statement that the shooting occurred near campus and a “soft lockdown” was initiated. The statement said students from Lockland Local Schools were involved and grief counselors would be available Thursday and Friday for students and staff.

