PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin will be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis with a lower body injury.
Head coach Mike Sullivan provided the update on Thursday afternoon.
Sullivan said the team needs to “make sure they pick each other up and play a diligent game” and that Dumoulin’s injury will “provide an opportunity for others.”
The team is already depleted on the defensive front with Marcus Pettersson, Mike Matheson, Juuso Riikola, and Zach Trotman all dealing with injuries of their own.
The Penguins and Bruins will face off Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston at 7:00 p.m.