By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education is asking organizations to consider providing meals to kids during the summer months through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.
Because of the pandemic, the federally funded program that was designed to give meals to kids 18 or younger in economically disadvantaged areas has been running in off-summer times because of the pandemic.
You can go online to learn more about the program. Organizations who want to help can get more information here.