By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,036 new cases of Coronavirus and 198 additional deaths.

These new cases include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers, the health department says. Out of the more than 6,000 new cases, 1,214 had their specimens collected more than a week ago.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 824,405 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,768 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 759 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15-21 stood at 10.5%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,303 deaths.

There are 3,600,965 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 62,483 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,861 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 74,344. Out of total deaths, 11,170 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 22,653 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

