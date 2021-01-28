CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Peregrine falcons are on the state’s threatened and endangered species list.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Airport workers, the state Game Commission and the USDA teamed up to help relocate some birds found near Pittsburgh International’s runways.

Recently, Pittsburgh International Airport’s wildlife administrator helped to relocate a peregrine falcon and two short-eared owls.

The falcon is only three-pounds, but experts say it can pose a big threat to a massive airplane. “Bird strikes” can cause serious damage to planes in flight.

Wildlife workers used traps to safely catch the birds.

The birds were then tagged and released back into the wild a safe distance from the airfield.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh International Airport/Twitter)

They believe it is the first time a falcon was caught and released from the airport.

