By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt Football has announced its 12-game football schedule for the 2021 season from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This coming season, the Panthers will host seven games at Heinz Field including four in-conference ACC games.

Pitt will host three opponents at Heinz Field that finished in the nation’s top 25, including Clemson, Miami, and North Carolina.

After taking a year off, Virginia will return to Heinz Field.

The Panthers’ home schedule will begin on September 4 against Massachusetts, and they will be one of three FBS independent matchups. They will also welcome Western Michigan and New Hampshire.

Their road schedule will begin on September 11 when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers. This will be the first time Pitt heads to Knoxville since 1983.

The full Panthers schedule can be found below.

September 4, vs. Massachusetts

September 11, at Tennessee

September 18, vs. Western Michigan

September 25, vs. New Hampshire

October 2, at Georgia Tech –ACC Matchup

October 16, at Virginia Tech –ACC Matchup

October 23, vs. Clemson –ACC Matchup

October 30, vs. Miami –ACC Matchup

November 6, at Duke –ACC Matchup

November 11, vs. North Carolina –ACC Matchup

November 20, vs. Virginia –ACC Matchup

November 27, at Syracuse –ACC Matchup

Kickoff times and TV schedules will be announced at a later date.