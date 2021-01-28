CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 358 new Coronavirus cases and 135 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 259 are confirmed from 1,452 PCR tests. There are 99 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 97 years with a median age of 37.

The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 5 to Jan. 27. One of the positive tests is from November. The Health Department says it is investigating the delay in this case.

There have been 4,199 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of those, 832 patients have needed care in the ICU and 314 have been placed on a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,412.

The Health Department says today’s 135 newly-reported death is a result of a backlog at the state. The dates of death ranged from Dec. 16 to Jan. 24.

Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said in a statement, “These deaths are a painful reminder of the toll COVID-19 is having on our community. I express my sympathies and condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic.”

Of those, one patient was in their 40s, three in their 50s, 11 patients were in their 60s, 29 people were in their 70s, 46 in their 80s, 40 in theit 90s and five of the patients were over 100. Seventy of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 68,445 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

