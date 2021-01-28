By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Year.
Congratulations to @_TJWatt for being named the 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year! 🙌
📝: https://t.co/XYTKUHqFBu pic.twitter.com/vRkVYg1J6u
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 28, 2021
The 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year award is chosen by a national selection committee that includes 101 national media outlets that cover the NFL.
His older brother, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, has won the award four times
Watt was voted the Steelers MVP for the second straight year.