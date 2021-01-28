CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Year.

The 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year award is chosen by a national selection committee that includes 101 national media outlets that cover the NFL.

His older brother, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, has won the award four times

Watt was voted the Steelers MVP for the second straight year.