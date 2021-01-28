SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Southmoreland School District teacher is under fire for allegedly writing a racist social media post.

The Southmoreland School District straddles Westmoreland and Fayette counties. It is home to a predominantly white population. Many in the district are now demanding the firing of Richard Love.

He is accused of writing a social media post that said, “African Americans (blacks) are further behind because they don’t want to work. They would rather stay home and hold their hand out for a check from the government.”

Jayson Monroe is one of Love’s former students.

“I can’t believe that this is coming from a teacher,” Love said. “Of all people, the people that we have raising our kids?”

A disciplinary hearing was held Thursday for Love. The superintendent would not tell KDKA the outcome but said he considers this a serious matter.

“The Southmoreland School District Administration considers the alleged language to be racially offensive and improper. This is a District personnel matter and is under investigation and no further comment can be made at this time,” said Superintendant Vincent Mascia in a statement to KDKA.

KDKA attempted to speak with Love at his home in Scottdale, but no one answered the door on Thursday. Meanwhile, many parents have complained to KDKA and the district.

“If we let people like this stay teaching our kids, then what are we setting up the next generation of kids that are going to become adults to keep our society going?” said Monroe

KDKA attempted to get some parents to speak on camera, but they said they fear retaliation from others in the district.