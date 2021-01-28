By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Late on Wednesday night, SWAT officers surrounded an apartment building in East Liberty.
According to Pittsburgh Police, a man with a gun who was making threats called 9-1-1 on himself just after 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
When police and SWAT arrived on the scene, they evacuated the building.
“After that, it was trying to negotiate with the male inside,” said Pittsburgh Police Spokesperson Cara Cruz. “There were multiple hails and gas munitions were eventually deployed for quite a long time before the male decided to surrender.”
Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.