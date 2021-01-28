CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Two people were found inside a car with gunshot wounds on Blair Street.
Filed Under:Blair Street, Flowers Avenue, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after being found inside a car with gunshot wounds along Blair Street.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 300 block of Flowers Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night for reports of shots fired.

On their way to the scene, they discovered a stopped car on Blair Street with two victims inside, one male, one female, both with gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the woman had also been shot in the shoulder but required CPR. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details