By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after being found inside a car with gunshot wounds along Blair Street.
Pittsburgh Police were called to the 300 block of Flowers Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night for reports of shots fired.
On their way to the scene, they discovered a stopped car on Blair Street with two victims inside, one male, one female, both with gunshot wounds.
The man had been shot in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Meanwhile, the woman had also been shot in the shoulder but required CPR. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes detectives are investigating.
