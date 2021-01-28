By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt is teaming up with the Allegheny County Health Department to start giving COVID-19 shots to eligible health care workers and students in Phase 1A.
The clinic planned on vaccinating about 800 health care workers, including students from Chatham, CCAC, Duquesne, LaRoche, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who interact with patients.
“I was very excited. I’ve been waiting for this, It’s been a long time coming. I’m glad it’s here and I’m glad I got it. It’s unfortunate that others like my grandmother, she’s 78, she can’t get it yet, but I was given the opportunity,” said CCAC lab tech student Emma Ruoff.
The clinic at the Peterson Events Center will go until Friday, staffed by Pitt faculty and students.
The vaccinations were scheduled by appointment.