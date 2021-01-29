By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested after Pittsburgh Police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Bricelyn Street just before 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.
When police arrived at the home, they found a man shot in the knee as well as several other people inside that were not shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police recovered several firearms inside the home.
A man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
The charges he is facing are not known at this time.