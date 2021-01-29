By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An alleged drug trafficking ringleader in Pittsburgh has been arrested.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of 28-year-old Dennis Alexander Friday. The Attorney General’s Office says Alexander was the ringleader of a gun and drug trafficking organization.

A search warrant executed last week allegedly turned up a variety of drugs and a stolen firearm.

According to the AG’s office, Alexander orchestrated the ordering and distribution of drugs like heroin, fentanyl and cocaine as well as stolen firearms. He would then allegedly have runners meet clients in parking lots or at the runner’s home.

The charges are the culmination of a 10-month investigation, during which one of Alexander’s associates allegedly threatened an undercover agent, saying, “this is my house — if the feds hit it, I know it was you.”

The AG’s office says Alexander has two prior felony drug convictions. He’s now facing several drug and firearm charges.

“Dennis Alexander made a profit selling guns to criminals and poison to our communities,” said Shapiro in a press release.

“Stopping Alexander and his trafficking ring is another battle won against the opioid and gun violence epidemics ravaging Pennsylvania communities. We could not have shut down this drug operation without the diligent work of our agents and law enforcement partners who work on the frontlines to protect Pennsylvania communities.”