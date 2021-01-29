By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CINCINNATI, Ohio (KDKA) — A youth basketball league in Ohio booted a 10-year-old boy and his family.
The family was kicked out because the boy’s mother refused to wear a mask over her nose while watching the game. Jennifer Chaney had a mask over her mouth but below her nose.
Things got heated when Ben Goodyear of the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League approached her about it.
Goodyear: Take your kid with you and leave, please.
Chaney: That doesn’t make any sense. You have a fan that is yelling over here at me.
Goodyear: You’re not wearing your mask. I’m the league president.
Chaney: “I don’t give an (expletive) who you are.
The league’s rules state you have to wear a mask to be in the gym, no exceptions.