Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Pogo

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Pogo is a handsome senior boy who came to Animal Friends after his owner passed away. When he first arrived, Pogo was very fearful and after several months of patience, he has slowly warmed up and begun interacting with our volunteers and staff. Because Pogo is hesitant around new people and situations he will need to go to a home with experienced cat owners who will give him the time and patience he needs to settle in. One way to Pogo’s heart is through play, so be sure to have lots of toys on hand!

To find out more about how to adopt Pogo, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Smokey

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Smokey is a very nice 2-year-old cat. She was used to being an indoor and outdoor cat and went outside to go to the bathroom.

Smokey is house trained and good with other cats. She would love to meet you and be your forever feline!

To find out more about how to adopt Smokey, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

