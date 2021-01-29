PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Oakdale man accused of using a baseball bat to smash two windows at the U.S. Capitol during the riots will remain behind bars.
A federal magistrate ruled 27-year-old Jorden Mink will remain locked up until his trial. The judge says he’s a danger to the community.
Court documents say Mink used a baseball bat to shatter a window at the Capitol.
He then allegedly went through the broken window and took property out of the Capitol like chairs, passing it on to the crowd outside. He then tried to shatter another window with a baseball bat, the court documents say.
The FBI arrested the South Fayette man last week and a federal grand jury in Washington indicted him on Wednesday.