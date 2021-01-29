By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Five people have been shot and two of them were killed outside of Club Erotica in McKees Rocks just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Allegheny County Police were called to assist in the situation and when they arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Island Avenue, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two adult males were pronounced dead at the scene and three other adults were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Detectives from the county police’s homicide unit are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
