PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Pittsburgh organization is thanking health care workers for a job well done.
“We love you,” those three words speak volumes to the health care workers at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.
“It’s part of our Heart to Heart Campaign, which is actually happening in 175 different countries throughout the world,” said Rami Perfett, a volunteer with ASEZ WAO.
ASEZ stands for “Save The Earth From A To Z” and WAO stands for “We Are One.” The young adults are from the World Mission Society Church of God.
“They’re putting their lives on the line every single day for the sake of others and to care for others and to make sure our communities are healthy,” said Perfett.
It is a mission of giving that the volunteers find so uplifting. The gifts include coffee, chocolate and handwritten notes.
“I’m very excited,” said UPMC St. Margaret ICU nurse Sarah Austin. “It’s very sweet. I can’t thank them enough for the time they took, and I know the nurses are going to be very appreciative.”
“We have been working really hard and it’s nice to be appreciated,” said Nancy Abbott, a UPMC St. Margaret respiratory therapist.
KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.