By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,643 more cases of Coronavirus and 159 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 834,048 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Health Department officials are notifying the public that today’s case counts include backlogged antigen testing results from urgent care centers. They say, “We will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next couple days.”

There are currently 3,691 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 753 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,462 deaths.

There are 3,611,366 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 1/29/21 at 12:00 am):

• 9,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 834,048 total cases statewide

• 21,462 deaths statewide

• 3,611,366 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 29, 2021

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 62,798 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,930 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 74,728. Out of total deaths, 11,353 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 22,767 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

