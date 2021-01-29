By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Move over, Hollywood, here comes Pittsburgh.
Okay, maybe not that extreme, but if you’re a filmmaker looking for a city to live and shoot your next movie, Pittsburgh is among one of the best cities, according to a survey from Moviemaker Magazine.
The survey put Pittsburgh at number three behind Santa Fe and New Orleans on their list of smaller cities and towns for filmmakers to live and work.
“It could qualify as a big city, but always emphasizes a friendly, folksy small-town feel that keeps visiting moviemakers from feeling homesick,” the story said. “The ’Burgh is a magnificent movie town, home to top-tier productions from David Fincher’s Mindhunter to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.”
Pittsburgh also beat out towns such as Tulsa, Savannah, and Richmond.
