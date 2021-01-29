PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A winter storm system is expected to brush the Pittsburgh area late this weekend. While some rare, January sunshine will kick off Saturday, it’s what’s to come on Sunday that is grabbing all the attention.

Our next round of snow is expected Sunday through the early part of next week.

The deal is, and this is important, it does not look to stay all snow for the duration. This means we’re likely going to see snow from before sunrise Sunday into the mid-morning/early afternoon. From there, the precipitation looks like it wants to change, with a possible brief period of freezing rain.

This means the accumulated snow will get squashed down and possibly washed away. Keep in mind, that these squashed and washed accumulations are included in the maps.

By sunrise Monday, the precipitation will change back to snow, bringing additional accumulation.

The Pittsburgh area, through Monday, is generally looking at 1-3 inches of snow. The upper air ingredients seem like they will start giving up in western Ohio.

This is good news, if you don’t like big snowfall.

These snow showers will continue into Tuesday as well. It is a bit too soon to talk about the additional accumulations that are expected Tuesday.

At this time, there are no warnings, watches or advisories. If you have the KDKA Weather App, those will be sent right to your mobile device if they are issued.

After we get through Saturday morning’s frigid temperatures, it won’t be quite as cold for this weekend or next week.

Later in the forecast, warm weather and even rain expected.

