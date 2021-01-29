By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all hugs and roses. What about scares?
The Scarehouse, a favorite local haunted attraction at Halloween, is opening for Valentine’s Day weekend.
It’s dubbed “Creepy Christmas” and will be open at the Pittsburgh Mills from Feb. 12-14.
It couldn’t host the event in December, so it’s opening next month instead.
Groups are limited to six people and there are COVID-19 protocols and precautions in place.
In order to pre-order tickets, click here.