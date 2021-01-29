By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some veterans can get COVID-19 shots at a walk-in vaccination clinic hosted by the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.
The clinic is on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the University Drive campus.
To be eligible, veterans have to be 65 and older, eligible and registered for VHA care, receive their VHA care at VAPHS and have not had any vaccinations in the past 14 days.
Veterans with last names beginning with A-M can report between 8 a.m. and noon and N-Z can come between 1 p.m. and 4:30.
The healthcare system says to check their Facebook post for more information and updates.