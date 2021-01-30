By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,191 more cases of Coronavirus and 140 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 839,239 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,586 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 699 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,602 deaths.

There are 3,181,266 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 63,059 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,015 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 75,074. Out of total deaths, 11,363 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 22,901 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

