By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 326 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 234 are confirmed from 1,432 PCR tests. There are 92 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 97 years with a median age of 42 years.
The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29. Of the positive tests, six are more than a week old.
There have been 69,135 total cases and 4,234 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,453.
