By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fallingwater will reopen Feb. 1 and offer Winter Walks for visitors.
Visitors can roam the grounds of Fallingwater and some of the house’s terraces, according to Fallingwater staff.
The Winter Walks will be offered through March 5.
Adults will have to pay $15 for admission, and children under the age of 6 can enter for free.
Face masks must be worn by all visitors ages 2 and up, and ticket reservations are required.
Ticket reservations can be found on Fallingwater’s website or by contacting their Visitor Services.