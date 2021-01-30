WOODSTOCK, Ohio (AP) – The tiny town of Woodstock, Ohio, was the base for two people who allegedly played big roles in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Residents are still trying to understand how that happened in their don’t blink-or-you’ll-miss-it, one-stoplight burg.
It’s the now-shuttered Jolly Roger Bar & Grill that brought the FBI and other investigators to Woodstock in western Ohio.
Federal authorities say Army veteran Jessica Watkins tended the bar and recruited members for a local militia group she has said she founded in 2019 and commanded.
She and group member Donovan Crowl are now facing years behind prison bars.
