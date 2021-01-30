MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – Five people were shot and two of them died outside Club Erotica in McKees Rocks just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Allegheny County Police were called to assist in the situation and when they arrived on the scene at the 800 block of Island Avenue, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and three other adults were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the victims as 22-year-old Christopher Butler of West Mifflin and 31-year-old Seth McDermit of Monongahela.

Police later announced the arrests of 24-year-old Charles Becher and 25-year-old Khalil Walls. Police say Becher shot and killed McDermit. Becher also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

Law enforcement said Walls shot and killed Butler. Both will be charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Rodney Copeland, who lives near Club Erotica, is fed up.

“I want to see it shut down,” said Copeland.

Copeland lives on the street right behind the building.

“Usually in the summertime, we hear all the noise coming from that club all night long. All night long. It never stops,” said Copeland.

He said the noise isn’t as bad in the winter with the windows closed up, which is why he didn’t hear the gunshots Friday.

WATCH: KDKA’s Amy Wadas Reports



The club’s website says it’s open Thursday nights from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m.

“I feel really sorry for the families that are going to have to get their loved ones in the hospital, but I’m not surprised that this club always brings out violent people,” said Copeland.

Yellow tape surrounded the club as dozens of police from multiple departments gathered evidence Friday.

County investigators said this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to this area before.

As for Copeland, he said he’s had his fair share of run-ins.

“A couple years ago, there was a guy coming from the club. He’s coming down the street and was banging on my door. I had to call police. He was sleeping on my chair out on the front porch,” said Copeland.

“There’s always drunk people, disorderly people, and for it to be so close to a school bus stop, it’s ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, the county health department says Club Erotica is not licensed to serve food. They were issued cease and desist orders late last year.

As far as who fired the shots, KDKA heard reports that someone drove away in a car but we’re waiting to learn more.

Detectives from the county police’s homicide unit are investigating the shooting.

If you know anything, police want to hear from you. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.