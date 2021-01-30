By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Two lawmakers from Ohio want to create a day to honor former President Donald Trump in the state.
Republican Reps. Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus asked their state House colleagues to consider co-sponsoring a bill “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” according to The Columbus Dispatch. The lawmakers want to make June 14 “President Donald J. Trump Day,” The Columbus Dispatch reports.
June 14 is Trump’s birthday.
“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” the two lawmakers said in an email Friday to their colleagues, according to the newspaper.
Ohio, and 39 other states, recognize “Ronald Reagan Day” on Feb. 6, so it is not uncommon for states to honor former presidents on their birthdays.
Ohio’s 18 electoral votes were awarded to Trump, who beat Democratic President-elect Joe Biden in the state by 8.03 percentage points.