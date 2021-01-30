By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Patricia Rooney, the wife of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, died Saturday at the age of 88.

Patricia Rooney died at home Saturday, the Steelers said in a statement. Patricia Rooney was born on the North Side and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh.

“My family and I are mourning the passing of my mother, Patricia,” said Steelers president Art Rooney II in a statement released by the team. “She helped raise nine children while supporting my father’s career with the Steelers and his time as Ambassador to Ireland. It is a sad day for our family.

“My mother meant so much to not only all of us in the family, but she gave so much of her time and energy helping those in need in the Pittsburgh community. She will leave a lasting impression on so many people and organizations in our area, especially the Salvation Army and many organizations in the North Side of Pittsburgh, where my parents called home.

“We will celebrate her life and the memories we have of her during this challenging time for our family. We appreciate everyone with your thoughts and prayers.”

Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner shared his condolences on Twitter.

“RIP Mrs. Rooney,” he tweeted. “My condolences to the entire Rooney Family.”

