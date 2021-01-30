CHICAGO (KDKA/AP) — Former Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams is headed to Chicago.
According to the Chicago-Sun Times, Williams and the Cubs have agreed to a one-year deal. The move is pending a physical.
The #Cubs have agreed to a deal with free-agent pitcher Trevor Williams, according to sources. Deal is pending physical. https://t.co/QH6KtKnJTW
— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) January 30, 2021
The 28-year-old Williams spent five seasons with the Pirates, the last four as a member of the starting rotation. Williams went 31-37 with a 4.43 ERA in 106 career appearances in Pittsburgh. He put together a spectacular second half in 2018, going 7-3 with a 1.38 ERA over his final 12 starts.
The popular right-hander, however, was unable to build off that stretch in 2019 due in part to injuries and he struggled in 2020 while playing on a team that finished with the worst record in the majors. Williams went 9-17 with a 5.60 ERA during his final two seasons with the Pirates, including a 2-8 mark with a 6.18 ERA last season, giving up a National League-high 15 home runs.
The Pirates designated Williams for assignment in November.
