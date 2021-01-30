By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Peduto administration and Pittsburgh Public Works are working on operational improvements for clearing snow from city streets.

The changes include updates to staffing procedures, Snow Plow Tracker improvements and making sure salt distribution is adequate on all streets.

In a press release, Mayor Bill Peduto said, “Keeping our roads safe for all users during winter storms is a fundamental responsibility of city government. We will continue to use technology, best practices, and partnerships with our workforce and unions to provide the public the services they deserve.”

The new staffing procedures include a new sidebar union agreement that the city says will help with getting the appropriate number of trucks out on the road.

This is how the city lays it out: “The procedure includes a new mass texting and robocall system to make sure employees are reached and notified of overtime opportunities faster. When they receive the call or text, employees are able to volunteer for available slots. If overtime slots are not filled voluntarily, the process moves to assigning mandated overtime to employees by reverse seniority. If available staffing slots remain unfilled, the City can then call in private contractors.”

City officials say they have also made improvements to the online Snow Plow Tracker in response to a discrepancy that happened during the last snowstorm over the holidays. It will now advise users that not all plowing vehicles may be visible on the map when activated.

In addition, because some streets did not get adequate amounts of salt during the December snow event, some changes have been made to make sure “the right amount of salt is being dropped when trucks are working their routes.”

Residents can always use the City Snow Plow Tracker App. Click here to track.