PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another cold morning with lows in the teens and single digits with calm winds.

We will have sunshine for the start of the day and highs back near normal in the low-to-mid 30’s as a brief area of high pressure builds in across the region.

Our next round of wintry weather arrives overnight and lasts through the start of the week.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches for areas in the Laurels and east start at 10:00 pm and go until 10:00 pm Sunday.

This area of low pressure will bring snow then rain and even a period of freezing rain as a warm front will lift into the region by tomorrow afternoon.

With temperatures around the freezing mark and even above, this will take down snow totals for the Pittsburgh region.

Snow totals on the front end look to stay south and west towards the Ohio region.

Rain could wash much of the snow away and leave a slushy mess.

Therefore, we are looking at snow totals on the lower end for the Pittsburgh area of about 2-5″.

Lake enhanced snow takes over Monday and that’s where areas north and along the ridges will pick up most of their accumulating snow of about 4-7″ once the system moves out Monday evening and 3-6″ north.

Things could still change so stick with us for the very latest!

By the end of the week, we are back in the 40s with the chance for rain showers.

