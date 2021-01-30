By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed carjacking on the South Side.
Police say officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the 70 block of East Carson Street just after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim said they were robbed at gunpoint at the
American Natural gas station.
The victim was not injured, law enforcement said. The victim’s vehicle is a silver Chrysler sedan, which was last seen heading west on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Monroeville.
