By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ahead of a winter weather advisory scheduled to start late this evening in southwestern Pennsylvania, various officials are telling residents to be mindful of the conditions outside.

“In those conditions, we encourage drivers to stay home if possible. If residents must drive, we urge them to slow down, avoid sudden stops, increase following distance, and be on the lookout for slick spots, especially on bridges and ramps,” said a spokesperson with the Allegheny County Department of Public Works.

PennDOT is advising that motorists stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary.

As of noon on Sunday, Jan. 31, PennDOT is expected to put Tier 1 traffic restrictions into effect across Pennsylvania, including along I-70 from both directions all the way from Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 to the Maryland state line.

These are the types of vehicles that would be impacted by the restrictions and not be able to travel on the roadways listed by PennDOT:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

For those who have to travel, PennDOT is asking they use extreme caution, lower their speed, and watch for icy roads and high-speed winds. They are also requesting that drivers follow PennDOT guidance about driving around a snow plow should one be nearby on the roadways.

The City of Pittsburgh advised caution on steep and narrow streets, and they have plans to send out trucks on roads tonight, Sunday morning and Sunday evening.

USPS officials are asking that residents clear their mailboxes, sidewalks and steps of ice and snow to ensure postal workers’ safety.