By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman Yannick Weber from the taxi squad.
At 32 years old, Weber has played in parts of 12 seasons in the NHL, most notably with the Predators from 2016 to 2020.
Defensemen Kevin Czuczman and Pierre-Olivier Joseph have now been assigned to regular recall, a shift from their previous emergency recall statuses.
Pittsburgh’s taxi squad is now made up of forward Anthony Angello, forward Frederick Gaudreau, defenseman Will Reilly, and goaltenders Alex D’Orio and Maxime Lagace.
The Penguins are scheduled to face off against the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. Saturday at Madison Square Garden.