By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Police and response crews in Whitehall responded to Schneider’s Dairy Sunday morning after receiving reports of a chemical odor.
Upon arriving at Schneider’s Dairy, located in the 700 block of Frank Street, crews found that there was a small leak from an ammonia supply line and worked to repair it.
No one was transported to the hospital, and Whitehall Police say there is no threat to employees or local residents.
Crews are still at the scene to ventilate the odor out of the building.