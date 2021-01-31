By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are among those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, the Better Business Bureau is warning you that you shouldn’t share photos of the vaccination card online.
The Better Business Bureau says the cards have personal information on them that scammers could take advantage of.
They also warn that scammers could take your real card to make a fake one.
Scammers in the United Kingdom have been caught selling fake cards — and it’s only a matter of time before they’re found in the United States.
More scams have become prevalent as the vaccine front has developed.
The Pennsylvania Health Department has compiled a list on its website of frequent COVID-19 scams, plus tips for dealing with them.