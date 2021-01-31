CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During Saturday night’s game agains the New York Rangers, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both set separate career milestones.

The Penguins came away with a 5-4 victory in overtime, but two new individual accomplishments were added to the players career list of achievements.

With the game-winning goal in overtime, Crosby scored his 18th overtime goal, moving him into third place on the NHL’s all-time list.

With an assist earlier in the game, Evgeni Malkin moved into third place on the all-time points list in Penguins history with 1,080 points.

The Penguins are set to face the Rangers again on Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.