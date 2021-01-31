By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During Saturday night’s game agains the New York Rangers, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both set separate career milestones.
The Penguins came away with a 5-4 victory in overtime, but two new individual accomplishments were added to the players career list of achievements.
With the game-winning goal in overtime, Crosby scored his 18th overtime goal, moving him into third place on the NHL’s all-time list.
Sidney Crosby's overtime goal marks the 18th of his career, passing Ilya Kovalchuk for sole possession of third-place on the NHL's all-time list. pic.twitter.com/zKNgUef1iM
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 31, 2021
With an assist earlier in the game, Evgeni Malkin moved into third place on the all-time points list in Penguins history with 1,080 points.
Now that's some elite company.
Congrats @emalkin71geno! pic.twitter.com/YxY2KT96ry
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2021
The Penguins are set to face the Rangers again on Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.